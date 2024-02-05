JRM Investment Counsel LLC Sells 5,377 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

JRM Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,377 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Mortgage Trust comprises about 0.2% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 10,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 60,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXMT stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,653,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,094. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $24.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.99%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 217.54%.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $48,277.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,069,263.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $48,277.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,069,263.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $26,123.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $155,387 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.70.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

