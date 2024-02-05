JRM Investment Counsel LLC Sells 74 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

JRM Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.5% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,637 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,878,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,250,000 after acquiring an additional 497,131 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.83 on Monday, reaching $173.53. 593,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,474. The firm has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.45 and its 200-day moving average is $163.25. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $175.02.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

