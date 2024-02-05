KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Gap Down to $49.52

Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $49.52, but opened at $47.00. KB Financial Group shares last traded at $47.04, with a volume of 62,101 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KB

KB Financial Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 8.29%. On average, analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KB. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.