Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 160,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,909,000 after buying an additional 27,144 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $6,669,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VFH traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,506. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $73.25 and a 12 month high of $95.81.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

