Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,307,078 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $124,082,000 after buying an additional 38,118 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,448,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,366,000 after buying an additional 41,093 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,385,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,773,000 after buying an additional 37,724 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 1.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,034,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,804,000 after buying an additional 19,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,504,000 after buying an additional 9,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMP traded down $1.11 on Monday, hitting $39.89. The company had a trading volume of 18,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,624. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.61. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $41.97. The stock has a market cap of $866.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Activity at Standard Motor Products

In related news, insider Carmine Joseph Broccole sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $43,033.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,705.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $43,308.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,968.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carmine Joseph Broccole sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $43,033.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,705.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,652 shares of company stock worth $300,720. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

