Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 124.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 14.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Shoe Carnival Trading Down 1.6 %

SCVL traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.86. 48,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,183. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $701.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average of $24.93.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.03 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 6.70%. Shoe Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 16.55%.

Shoe Carnival Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

