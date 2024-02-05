Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $6.66 Million Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the quarter. Nexstar Media Group comprises about 0.9% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Nexstar Media Group worth $6,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 496.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 50,526 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.43.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NXST stock traded down $4.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $172.01. 92,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,220. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.50. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.30 and a 1-year high of $210.36. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.83). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total value of $896,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,753,367.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total value of $896,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,753,367.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,243 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.42, for a total value of $820,110.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,492,702.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,273 shares of company stock valued at $5,773,808 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading

