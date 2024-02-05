Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Increases Position in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 245,911 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.51% of ADTRAN worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 1.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 7.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,167 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 51.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.62. The company had a trading volume of 258,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,679. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $18.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.73.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $272.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.80 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADTN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of ADTRAN to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Argus cut shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

