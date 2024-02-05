Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Purchases 206,295 Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,579,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,295 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 69.0% during the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,154,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146,893 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1.3% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,171,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,186,000 after purchasing an additional 67,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,382.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,682,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366,315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 17.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,002,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,048,000 after purchasing an additional 591,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,227,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,525,000 after purchasing an additional 443,884 shares during the last quarter. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE AMBP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 449,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMBP. Barclays lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $2.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMBP

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

(Free Report)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.