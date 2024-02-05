Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 10,451 Shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,451 shares during the quarter. Enpro comprises 0.7% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Enpro worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NPO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Enpro in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enpro in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Enpro in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Enpro by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Enpro in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Enpro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:NPO traded down $2.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $155.39. 19,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,181. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Enpro Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.74 and a 52 week high of $161.66.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

