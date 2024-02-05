Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 13,738 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,738 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 50.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.5% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $31.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,450,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,999. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.69. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

In other news, insider Michael Troutman sold 35,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,043,689.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at $952,238. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZWS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

