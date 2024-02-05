Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 193 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Chemed makes up about 0.8% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $5,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Chemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Chemed by 334.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHE traded down $7.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $593.17. 33,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $583.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $548.93. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $490.87 and a twelve month high of $610.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 6,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total transaction of $3,503,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,826 shares in the company, valued at $9,240,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 6,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total value of $3,503,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,240,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $859,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,845,526.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,531 shares of company stock worth $10,792,705. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

