Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 2,145 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Cactus worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cactus by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,829,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,027,000 after buying an additional 269,339 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cactus by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,577,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,707,000 after buying an additional 244,164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cactus by 12.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,648,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,066,000 after buying an additional 286,714 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cactus by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,287,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,313,000 after buying an additional 120,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Cactus by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,088,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,399,000 after buying an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WHD shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Benchmark lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

Shares of NYSE WHD traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.05. The company had a trading volume of 266,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,499. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.96.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Cactus had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Cactus’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

