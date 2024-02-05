Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 26,312 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,312 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in ESAB were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ESAB alerts:

ESAB Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE ESAB traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $87.70. The company had a trading volume of 90,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.41 and its 200 day moving average is $75.53. ESAB Co. has a 52-week low of $54.49 and a 52-week high of $88.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

ESAB Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. ESAB’s payout ratio is currently 6.80%.

ESAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ESAB from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ESAB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ESAB

Insider Activity at ESAB

In related news, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 6,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $543,331.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $85,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,587.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 6,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $543,331.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,643. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ESAB

(Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.