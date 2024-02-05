Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 3,294 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of EVERTEC worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVTC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EVERTEC by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in EVERTEC by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in EVERTEC by 314.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 274.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVTC. Susquehanna increased their price target on EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut EVERTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

EVERTEC Price Performance

EVTC traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.26. 77,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,882. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.19. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $42.03.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

