Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 79 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 76.1% in the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000,000 after purchasing an additional 195,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 319,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $428.68. 29,563,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,323,480. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.43. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $285.19 and a one year high of $430.24.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

