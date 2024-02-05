Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Takes Position in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 136,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Atlas Energy Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the third quarter worth about $838,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the third quarter worth about $1,531,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the third quarter worth about $275,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 79.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AESI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.87. The stock had a trading volume of 237,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,211. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.31. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $24.69.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

