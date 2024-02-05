Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Trims Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,039 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,079,000 after acquiring an additional 302,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,251,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,914,000 after purchasing an additional 128,168 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,751,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,169,000 after purchasing an additional 164,267 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,842,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,932,000 after purchasing an additional 81,399 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,952,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,534 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVT shares. Barclays decreased their target price on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on nVent Electric from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,421.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NVT traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $63.42. 1,148,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,969. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.32 and a 200-day moving average of $54.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.33. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $39.84 and a 12-month high of $63.94.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Featured Articles

