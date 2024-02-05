Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Trims Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,024 shares during the period. The Ensign Group comprises about 1.3% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of The Ensign Group worth $9,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Price Performance

The Ensign Group stock traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.03. 160,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,987. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.77. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.50 and a 12 month high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Stephens increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.