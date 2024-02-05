Key Tronic (KTCC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Key Tronic Stock Up 3.5 %

KTCC opened at $4.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.46. Key Tronic has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KTCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Key Tronic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Key Tronic

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Key Tronic during the first quarter valued at $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Key Tronic during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Key Tronic during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Key Tronic during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Key Tronic by 42.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

