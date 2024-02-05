KeyCorp Boosts Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target to $24.00

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on COUR. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Coursera from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coursera from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Coursera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.82.

Get Coursera alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Coursera

Coursera Stock Down 4.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Coursera

COUR opened at $18.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.20. Coursera has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $21.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 1.62.

In other news, COO Shravan Goli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $49,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 881,404 shares in the company, valued at $17,372,472.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Shravan Goli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $49,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 881,404 shares in the company, valued at $17,372,472.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $32,294.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 228,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,482,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,223,990 shares of company stock worth $24,308,899. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coursera

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 15,635 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 67,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 21,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emory University acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.