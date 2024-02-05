Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Hits New 1-Year High at $580.00

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 580 ($7.37) and last traded at GBX 570 ($7.25), with a volume of 31940 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 560 ($7.12).

Keystone Law Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £179.44 million, a PE ratio of 2,434.78 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 511.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 477.19.

Keystone Law Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keystone Law Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keystone Law Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.