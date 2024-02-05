Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.540-0.620 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $351.0 million-$359.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $361.1 million. Kforce also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.54-0.62 EPS.

Kforce Stock Performance

KFRC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.52. 111,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,254. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Kforce has a 1-year low of $50.89 and a 1-year high of $71.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kforce from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Sidoti downgraded Kforce from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Kforce from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Kforce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Kforce from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kforce presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.00.

Insider Activity at Kforce

In other Kforce news, COO David M. Kelly sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $126,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Kforce during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Kforce by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Kforce by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kforce by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

