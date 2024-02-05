Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54-0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $351-359 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $361.10 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KFRC. Sidoti cut shares of Kforce from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kforce from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kforce from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Kforce from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kforce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of KFRC stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $68.52. The stock had a trading volume of 111,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,251. Kforce has a one year low of $50.89 and a one year high of $71.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.18.

In related news, COO David M. Kelly sold 1,806 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 1.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kforce by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Kforce by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Kforce by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

