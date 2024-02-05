Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KOD. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Capital One Financial raised Kodiak Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 47,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 17,686 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 234,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 87,043 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KOD opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64. The company has a market cap of $211.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.06. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $9.80.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.46. On average, analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

