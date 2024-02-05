KOK Price Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One KOK token can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $177,722.38 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00016307 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00016296 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,619.38 or 0.99956825 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011116 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.42 or 0.00179229 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000056 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00663941 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $210,486.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

