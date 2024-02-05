Komodo (KMD) Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000580 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $33.39 million and $809,591.51 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00053257 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00050446 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00018297 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000196 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

