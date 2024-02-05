Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

KHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.60.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $37.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.73. The firm has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65.

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,293,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,916,000 after buying an additional 6,870,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,215,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,053,000 after buying an additional 417,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,076,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,219,000 after buying an additional 1,080,196 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,601,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,581,000 after buying an additional 2,369,080 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after buying an additional 18,518,584 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

