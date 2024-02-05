L2 Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

L2 Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 445.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $45,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 30.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $115.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.43. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $82.04 and a 1 year high of $127.54.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948 in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

