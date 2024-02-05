L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) is Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies accounts for approximately 2.0% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $12,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $204.86. 155,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,767. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $219.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.70.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.29.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

