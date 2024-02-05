Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BTT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the third quarter worth about $255,000.

Insider Transactions at Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

In other news, Portfolio Manager Christian Romaglino sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $32,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of BTT stock opened at $21.33 on Monday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

