Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $848,000 Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDV. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 961.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $200,000.

Shares of GDV stock opened at $22.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average of $20.49. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $22.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 6.16%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

