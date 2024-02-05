Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $731,000 in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 16.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,302,000 after purchasing an additional 74,204 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 12.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 895,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 99,353 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 229,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 1.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 22.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 13,435 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energizer stock opened at $31.82 on Monday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.68 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average is $32.72.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. Energizer had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 136.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Energizer’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENR. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Energizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Energizer from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

In other Energizer news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $92,357.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

