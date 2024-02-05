Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $874,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.9 %

Deere & Company stock opened at $395.99 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $384.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Melius lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

