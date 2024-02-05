Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LII. Stephens raised shares of Lennox International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho upgraded Lennox International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lennox International from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $445.00.

Shares of LII stock opened at $419.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $232.00 and a 1 year high of $458.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

In other Lennox International news, COO Joseph Nassab sold 1,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.40, for a total transaction of $439,427.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.05, for a total value of $414,352.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,624,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Nassab sold 1,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.40, for a total transaction of $439,427.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam raised its stake in Lennox International by 1,640.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

