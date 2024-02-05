Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the blue-jean maker on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th.

Levi Strauss & Co. has raised its dividend by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years. Levi Strauss & Co. has a dividend payout ratio of 34.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $16.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $19.35.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

LEVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $662,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $662,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at $989,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $256,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,330 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $8,672,000 after buying an additional 30,089 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,770 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 21,916 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after buying an additional 54,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,376 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

