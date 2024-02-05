Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Holdings Trimmed by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co reduced its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Linde by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.86.

Linde Stock Performance

Linde stock opened at $400.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $194.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $318.88 and a 1 year high of $434.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $408.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.47.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

