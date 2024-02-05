Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ (LCTX) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 497.01% from the company’s previous close.
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.01. 138,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.23. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $1.57.
Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 262.94% and a negative return on equity of 33.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile
Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.
