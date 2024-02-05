Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ (LCTX) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 497.01% from the company’s previous close.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.01. 138,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.23. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $1.57.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 262.94% and a negative return on equity of 33.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 389.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21,443 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.