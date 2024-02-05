Litecoin Cash (LCC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $64.16

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 5th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $5.72 million and $64.16 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 797,069,731 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 797,052,731.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0071939 USD and is down -12.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $56.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

