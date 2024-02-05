Litecoin Cash (LCC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $64.16

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 5th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $5.72 million and $64.16 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 797,069,731 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 797,052,731.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0071939 USD and is down -12.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $56.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
