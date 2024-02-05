LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.50

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.50 and last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 274856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

LTC Properties Stock Down 1.5 %

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Boyd W. Hendrickson sold 7,500 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,946.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David L. Gruber acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.33 per share, for a total transaction of $109,655.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,630.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Boyd W. Hendrickson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,946.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LTC Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 208 properties in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

