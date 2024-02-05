LTG Capital LLC Acquires 8,759 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

LTG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of LTG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. LTG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,868,000 after purchasing an additional 345,185,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,342 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 4,156,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,708,000 after purchasing an additional 120,350 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $234,424,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCZ stock traded down $0.76 on Monday, hitting $59.50. The stock had a trading volume of 575,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,851. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.33 and a 200 day moving average of $58.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $62.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

