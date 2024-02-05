LTG Capital LLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

LTG Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up about 3.8% of LTG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. LTG Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IJT traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.90. 20,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,673. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.99 and its 200-day moving average is $115.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $127.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.283 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

