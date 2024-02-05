MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (CVE:BMK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 18400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

MacDonald Mines Exploration Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of C$1.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.68.

MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About MacDonald Mines Exploration

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Scadding-Powerline-Jovan property that covers an area of 19,710 hectares located to the east of Sudbury in Northern Ontario.

