MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.35

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.35 and last traded at $16.33, with a volume of 314401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

MGNX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JMP Securities upped their price target on MacroGenics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average of $7.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 2.16.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.49). MacroGenics had a net margin of 41.13% and a negative return on equity of 51.83%. The business had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 13,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $159,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,512 shares of company stock valued at $549,842. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

