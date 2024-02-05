Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Down 6.8%

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.76. 121,259 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 837,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGNI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.86.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $133.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.30 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 37.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGNI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Magnite by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 36,176 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Magnite by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Magnite by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magnite by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Magnite by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 24,725 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

