Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 370,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 436,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,893,000 after acquiring an additional 184,657 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 198,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $978,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.9 %

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $164.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.51. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.48.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.