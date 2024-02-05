Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on Marcus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marcus currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of Marcus stock opened at $13.62 on Thursday. Marcus has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $18.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average is $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $431.75 million, a P/E ratio of 227.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Marcus’s payout ratio is presently 466.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Marcus by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Marcus by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marcus by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 564,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Marcus during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

