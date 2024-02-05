Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $205.00

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 205 ($2.61) and last traded at GBX 87.96 ($1.12), with a volume of 14598 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.50 ($1.10).

Marwyn Value Investors Stock Up 1.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 82.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 84.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £49.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,361.00 and a beta of 0.12.

Get Marwyn Value Investors alerts:

Marwyn Value Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a GBX 2.27 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. Marwyn Value Investors’s payout ratio is 45,000.00%.

About Marwyn Value Investors

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marwyn Value Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marwyn Value Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.