Masco (NYSE:MAS) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MAS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.75.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $68.67 on Friday. Masco has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $69.66. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.56.

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 27.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 111.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 41,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 21,854 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Masco by 27.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 257,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after purchasing an additional 55,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Masco during the second quarter worth $645,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

