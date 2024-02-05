Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,521,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,605 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.44% of TE Connectivity worth $558,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 174.0% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 43.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TEL stock opened at $142.82 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

